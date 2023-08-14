China's property investment slides for 17th month in July

Adds details, background in paragraphs 1-8

BEIJING, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China's property investment extended its fall for the 17th consecutive month in July, and home sales slumped, official data showed on Tuesday, as a deepening debt crisis weighs on the sector.

Property sales by floor area fell for the 25th straight month in July, down 23.9% on year last month from a 28.1% decline in June.

A debt crisis in the sector has deepened in recent days with a growing list of private developers starting restructuring processes amid increasing calls for Beijing to roll out stimulus to prop up the sector which accounts for roughly a quarter of the economy.

Markets expect more stimulus measures to be implemented in major cities, such as Beijing and Shanghai, including easing mortgage curbs, reducing down payments and mortgage rates, and relaxing home purchase curbs in certain areas.

Nationally, property investment fell 8.5% in the first seven months after sliding 7.9% in January-June.

Sales declined 6.5% in January-July from a year earlier, compared with a 5.3% fall in the first six months.

New construction starts measured by floor area fell 24.5% year-on-year, after a 24.3% drop in the first six months.

Funds raised by China's property developers were down 11.2% on year after a 9.8% slide in January-June.

(Reporting by Liangping Gao, Ella Cao and Ryan Woo. Editing by Sam Holmes and Lincoln Feast)

