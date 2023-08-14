News & Insights

China's property investment slides for 17th month in July

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

August 14, 2023 — 10:43 pm EDT

Written by Liangping Gao, Ella Cao, Ryan Woo. for Reuters ->

Adds details, background in paragraphs 1-8

BEIJING, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China's property investment extended its fall for the 17th consecutive month in July, and home sales slumped, official data showed on Tuesday, as a deepening debt crisis weighs on the sector.

Property sales by floor area fell for the 25th straight month in July, down 23.9% on year last month from a 28.1% decline in June.

A debt crisis in the sector has deepened in recent days with a growing list of private developers starting restructuring processes amid increasing calls for Beijing to roll out stimulus to prop up the sector which accounts for roughly a quarter of the economy.

Markets expect more stimulus measures to be implemented in major cities, such as Beijing and Shanghai, including easing mortgage curbs, reducing down payments and mortgage rates, and relaxing home purchase curbs in certain areas.

Nationally, property investment fell 8.5% in the first seven months after sliding 7.9% in January-June.

Sales declined 6.5% in January-July from a year earlier, compared with a 5.3% fall in the first six months.

New construction starts measured by floor area fell 24.5% year-on-year, after a 24.3% drop in the first six months.

Funds raised by China's property developers were down 11.2% on year after a 9.8% slide in January-June.

(Reporting by Liangping Gao, Ella Cao and Ryan Woo. Editing by Sam Holmes and Lincoln Feast)

((gao.liangping@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.