China’s property crisis infects top-shelf market

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - The troubles of a once-solid Chinese property developer are a bad sign for market stability. Investors dumped shares in Shimao Group, a top 10 developer in China, after a deal between two of its affiliates appeared to be designed to raise quick cash.

Having bagged over 300 billion yuan ($47 billion) in contract sales last year, Shimao’s debt headaches looked manageable: it had not crossed any of Beijing’s so-called three red lines on leverage. In November murmurs surfaced in domestic media that some Shanghai projects it was trying to sell weren’t getting approvals, and also that it had defaulted on trade credit from suppliers and trust loans. But the company repeatedly promised it could make its bond payments. So far it has.

On Tuesday, however, Shimao announced a curious sale by its major mainland affiliate Shanghai Shimao to a property services arm for 1.7 billion yuan ($260 million). The affiliates are both controlled by Shimao Group Chairman Hui Wing Mau. JPMorgan analysts downgraded its stock price in response, calling the move a “governance red flag”.

While in theory the sale is good news for the Shanghai unit’s shareholders, shares in all three entities fell. The group’s share prices plunged 20%, while the services company, Shimao Services, suffered a 32% blow. Refinitiv data shows Shanghai Shimao’s AAA-rated onshore bond maturing Friday is yielding over 12,000%.

As for the Shimao Group, S&P downgraded it from investment grade last month citing “tough business conditions”, but Fitch Ratings has maintained its BBB- rating. Traders are bailing out of its dollar bonds nevertheless because they aren’t confident in the ratings, or the financial reports they are based on.

The first phase of the market correction was largely confined to developers everyone knew were over-leveraged; China Evergrande’s issues have long been in junk territory. But as investors grow to suspect that ratings agencies are in the dark about the higher-rated names, market volatility looks set to increase.

Follow @ywchen1 https://twitter.com/ywchen1 on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Shanghai Shimao said on Dec. 14 it planned to sell its property management business, including all related assets, liabilities and operations, to sister firm Shimao Services, for 1.65 billion yuan ($259 million). Shimao Services said the deal will help it expand into the commercial property management segment.

- Both Shanghai Shimao and Shimao Services are controlled by Shimao Group Chairman Hui Wing Mau. Shares of Shimao Services fell 32% to HK$4.84 on Dec. 14. Shimao Group shares fell 19.9% while Shanghai Shimao declined 3%.

- In a statement issued in the evening of Dec. 14, Shanghai Shimao said it is operating normally and is able to service its debts.

- The Shanghai stock exchange has asked Shanghai Shimao to justify the planned sale. Shanghai Shimao is required to reply to the inquiries before Dec. 22.

(Editing by Pete Sweeney and Katrina Hamlin)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.