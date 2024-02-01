China's production costs will determine how low LME nickel prices go - Macquarie

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The costs of making a low-grade product, nickel pig iron (NPI), in China will be key for nickel prices, which fell by 45% on the London Metal Exchange (LME) in 2023 and face further pressure, Macquarie said on Thursday.

Nickel CMNI3 was the worst performer among LME metals in 2023 when it posted its biggest fall since 2008, due to rising production of low-grade nickel products in Indonesia and China.

Prices have dipped deep into the cost curve for the industry with more than 60% of global production being cash flow negative at the price of $16,000 per tonne, Macquarie analyst, Jim Lennon said in a research note.

Prices could rise in the second half of 2024 if more supply cuts take place around the globe, he said.

LME nickel fell by 0.5% to $16,195 per metric ton by 1600 GMT.

However, as of now, the biggest chunk of global supply is in Indonesia and China where ore prices have fallen sharply in recent months, leading to lower costs, especially for NPI, Lennon said.

In past years, NPI prices were set by the price movements of the LME nickel contract, against which high-grade nickel, known as Class 1, can be delivered.

This relationship weakened in 2022 as different low-grade products made the market more fragmented and now, according to Macquarie, has reversed due to the arrival of large capacity to convert NPI into matte and then into nickel sulphate or metal.

"Oversupply in NPI capacity is so large that NPI prices will now set the level of LME prices. The bad news for LME prices is that NPI costs are still falling," Lennon said.

