China’s private cloud giants sail into storm

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Beijing's paranoia is darkening the outlook for China's cloud sector. Alibaba, Tencent and others are vying to replicate Amazon's success in the People's Republic, where sales are booming. But the government's approach towards all things data is casting an ominous shadow.

Voracious demand from video-streaming apps, e-commerce sites, game developers and other internet firms helped give Alibaba and Tencent an early lead, with a near 50% combined market share. Alibaba’s cloud business generated $3 billion in revenue in the December quarter alone, or 8% of its top line.

With the market for cloud infrastructure services forecast to double to $71 billion by 2025 from current levels, per Canalys estimates, the division was one of Alibaba's fastest-growing and more promising ventures. A recent sum-of-the-parts analysis from Citi analysts suggests AliCloud could be worth roughly $60 billion, more than a quarter of the estimated value assigned to the company's main commerce business.

A storm is brewing, however. AliCloud sales growth is expected to slow in the current fiscal year to 29%, down from 50% in 2021, according to analyst forecasts compiled by Refinitiv. New York-listed Kingsoft Cloud, one of the only standalone Chinese providers on public markets, has shed over 80% of its market value this year as once-promising prospects for private competitors dim. Cybersecurity hawks are taking control of the country’s data troves: Local governments in Sichuan and Tianjin, for example, have mandated their state-owned enterprises migrate to a government-owned private cloud.

Officials have also rolled out new restrictions on information security and user privacy while putting companies including Didi Global under investigation. The troubled ride-hailing firm had even proposed to hand over control of its data to a state-owned company to appease regulators, Reuters reported last year.

Moreover, demand for cloud computing is increasingly driven by industrial, financial and government customers, as opposed to consumer internet companies, benefitting those with close ties to those industries. Telecommunications-equipment maker Huawei, for example, grew its cloud share to 18% last year while Alibaba's fell slightly to 37%, Canalys data show. China Telecom, a government utility which owns the country's largest fixed-line network, is also muscling in.

Investors betting on who emerges as China’s answer to Amazon Web Services may not like what they get.

