China’s Primavera localises Reckitt’s formula

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - UK consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser is offloading its Chinese infant formula business to Primavera Capital for $2.2 billion https://www.reckitt.com/media/9021/reckitt-to-sell-its-infant-formula-business-in-china-for-us-2-2-billion-to-primavera-capital-group.pdf in enterprise value. It will log a $3.5 billion loss on the transaction, mostly a goodwill charge, but the disposal makes strategic sense. The People’s Republic has become brutally competitive for childhood nutrition as local rivals up their game.

Primavera founder Fred Hu is making a counterintuitive play here, but it is part of his private equity playbook. China’s demographic crisis is accelerating. The government’s recent move to increase the birth limit to three children is unlikely to work.

None of this is bullish for total milk powder sales but Hu has proven he can localise; he was an architect of the Yum China spinoff in New York, which trades at a higher price multiple than its parent Yum Brands and McDonald’s. Primavera is well-positioned to fight for domestic market share, and it’s possible Beijing will figure out how to incentivise more births. In which case this purchase price could look like a real bargain. (Pete Sweeney)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

WH Group gives back the bacon

Generali fires low first shot for asset manager

Gas “news” no saving grace for Turkish lira

Groundhog Day for Garuda’s creditors

Japan activists want to make a withdrawal

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe; | Editing by Una Galani and Katrina Hamlin)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.