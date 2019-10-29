China's President Xi to attend import fair in Shanghai on Nov. 5

Adds background

BEIJING, Oct 29 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping will attend the International Import Expo on Nov. 5 in Shanghai, the Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday.

Xi will give the keynote speech for a second year at the expo, demonstrating China's support for the multilateral trade system, said Wang Bingnan, a vice commerce minister, speaking at a news conference in Beijing. China and the United States have been embroiled in a trade war for over a year.

Headsof state from France, Greece, Jamaica and Serbia have confirmed they will attend, Ren Hongbing, China's assistant commerce minister, said at the news conference.

China held its first import expo in Shanghai last year and signed $57.8 billion worth of deals.

