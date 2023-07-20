News & Insights

China's President Xi meets with Henry Kissinger in Beijing

Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

July 20, 2023 — 01:12 am EDT

Written by Bernard Orr for Reuters ->

BEIJING, July 20 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping met with veteran U.S. diplomat Henry Kissinger in Beijing, state media reported on Thursday.

He met with Xi at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, CCTV reported. No further details on the talks were disclosed.

Kissinger, 100, has also met with China's top diplomat Wang Yi and with Chinese defence minister Li Shangfu in the past few days while in Beijing

Kissinger served as U.S. secretary of state and national security advisor in the administrations of Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, and played a key diplomatic role in normalising ties between Washington and Beijing in the 1970s.

Washington said it was aware of Kissinger's trip to China this week, but noted he was not acting on behalf of the U.S. government.

Kissinger has visited China regularly since leaving office.

(Reporting by Bernard Orr; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

