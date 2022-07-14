China's premier says govt will support economy, prevent inflation -state media

Adds details, quotes

BEIJING, July 14 (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the government will support the economy while preventing inflation, state media reported on Thursday, signaling increased concerns over price rises.

In the second quarter, the economy was hit hard by factors that exceeded expectations but it steadied and recovered in June, Li was quoted as saying during a meeting with economic experts and entrepreneurs.

"We will not only stabilise growth but also prevent inflation, and pay attention to preventing imported inflation," Li was quoted as saying.

"The foundation of economic recovery is not solid."

China is due to release second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data, along with June numbers, on Friday.

GDP likely grew 1.0% in the April-June quarter from a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed, slowing from the first-quarter's 4.8% pace.

Analysts expect China's consumer inflation to surpass 3% in the coming months, but the whole year average level will still be within the annual target of around 3%.

The government will size the important window period of economic recovery to drive the economy back onto a normal track as soon as possible, Li was quoted as saying.

The government has rolled out a raft of policies in recent weeks, cutting taxes for businesses and channelling more money into big-ticket infrastructure projects.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

