China's Premier Li Qiang will attend ASEAN summit - foreign ministry

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

September 01, 2023 — 02:26 am EDT

Written by Beijing newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Sept 1 (Reuters) - China's Premier Li Qiang will attend a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) being held Sept. 5-8, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

While at the summit, Li will attend several meetings, including the East Asia Summit and a key meeting that includes Japan and South Korea.

