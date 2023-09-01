China's Premier Li Qiang will attend ASEAN summit - foreign ministry

Adds details on meetings in paragraph 2

BEIJING, Sept 1 (Reuters) - China's Premier Li Qiang will attend a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) being held Sept. 5-8, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

While at the summit, Li will attend several meetings, including the East Asia Summit and a key meeting that includes Japan and South Korea.

