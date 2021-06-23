China's PPI likely to rise 10% in June - official

Contributors
Rong Ma Reuters
Cheng Leng Reuters
Stella Qiu Reuters
Ryan Woo Reuters
Published

China's monthly producer price index (PPI) is likely to rise 10% in June, adding pressure on downstream consumers, senior official of banking and insurance watchdog Yu Xuejun told a forum in Beijing on Thursday.

BEIJING, June 24 (Reuters) - China's monthly producer price index (PPI) is likely to rise 10% in June, adding pressure on downstream consumers, senior official of banking and insurance watchdog Yu Xuejun told a forum in Beijing on Thursday.

The PPI, a benchmark gauge of a country's industrial profitability, rose 9% from a year earlier in May, the fastest pace since September 2008 as China's economy recovers.

(Reporting by Rong Ma, Cheng Leng, Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((cheng.leng@thomsonreuters.com; +8610-5669-2129;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More