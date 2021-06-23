China's PPI likely to rise 10% in June - official

BEIJING, June 24 (Reuters) - China's monthly producer price index (PPI) is likely to rise 10% in June, adding pressure on downstream consumers, senior official of banking and insurance watchdog Yu Xuejun told a forum in Beijing on Thursday.

The PPI, a benchmark gauge of a country's industrial profitability, rose 9% from a year earlier in May, the fastest pace since September 2008 as China's economy recovers.

(Reporting by Rong Ma, Cheng Leng, Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((cheng.leng@thomsonreuters.com; +8610-5669-2129;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.