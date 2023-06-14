News & Insights

China's power consumption up 7.4% y/y in May - state media

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

June 14, 2023 — 03:05 am EDT

Written by Ningwei Qin and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, June 14 (Reuters) - China consumed 722.2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in May, up 7.4 % from a year earlier, state media China Central Television reported on Wednesday, citing data from the National Energy Administration.

From Jan to May this year, China used 3,532.5 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, a year-on-year increase of 5.2%, the report said.

