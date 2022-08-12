China's power consumption up 6.3% y/y in July -energy administration

China's power consumption rose 6.3% year-on-year in July to 832.4 billion kilowatt hours (kwh), the National Energy Administration said on Friday.

The country's power consumption from January to July was also up on an annual basis by 3.4% to 4.9 trillion kwh, it said.

