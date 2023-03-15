China's power consumption rises 11% y/y in Feb - energy administration

BEIJING, March 16 (Reuters) - China's power consumption climbed 11% in February from a year earlier, National Energy Administration data showed on Thursday.

Electricity consumption was 695 billion kilowatt hours in February, while secondary industry usage increased 19.7% year-on-year, reaching 452.3 billion kilowatt hours.

Urban and rural residential electricity consumption decreased 9.2% year-on-year to 110.8 billion kilowatt hours.

(Reporting by Qin Ningwei and Domnique Patton; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

