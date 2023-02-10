China's ports speed up clearing of Australian beef imports -trade group

By Dominique Patton

BEIJING, Feb 10 (Reuters) - China's ports have been clearing cargoes of Australian beef within one or two weeks since the start of this year, much faster than the months taken during the last two years, according to an Australian trade body.

The latest sign of thawing tension between the two countries comes after Foreign Minister Penny Wong visited China in December, the first such trip by an Australian minister in three years.

Last month, China allowed four companies to resume coal imports from Australia following an unofficial ban on the trade since 2020, with the first cargoes arriving this week.

"Australian beef distributors are reporting much faster processing times recently at Chinese ports," Andrew Cox, Singapore-based general manager for international markets at trade body Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA), told Reuters.

Clearing times have dropped to about one to two weeks since January from two months previously. Cox declined to comment on the reasons for the change.

Neither China's General Administration of Customs nor Australia's trade minister responded to requests for comment.

Customs in the commercial hub of Shanghai, the largest port of entry for beef, could not be reached after working hours.

Australia is one of China's top suppliers of beef but import volumes have plunged since 2020, even as the country buys larger volumes of meat.

China suspended six Australian beef factories from its market in 2020, citing labelling irregularities and other technical issues.

Imports from other Australian suppliers continued, but detailed inspections by customs extended clearing times for weeks, say Chinese importers, leading some buyers to switch to other suppliers.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.