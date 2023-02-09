China's planned curbs for solar wafer equipment exports not industry-targeted

Adds quote, context on ministry proposal

BEIJING, Feb 9 (Reuters) - China's proposed restrictions on exports of solar wafer manufacturing equipment are not aimed at a specific industry, a commerce ministry spokesman said at a regular press briefing on Thursday.

The Ministry of Commerce proposed on Dec. 30 adding equipment to make certain kinds of silicon wafers to its catalogue of goods subject to export restrictions.

If implemented, the restrictions could hamper efforts by other countries such as the United States and India to set up solar manufacturing, experts have said.

A public comment period on the proposed restrictions closed on Jan. 28. The ministry is currently reviewing suggestions, said spokeswoman Shu Jueting.

"The catalogue does not target any specific industry," she added.

China is the dominant player in the global solar panel supply chain, manufacturing 98% of solar wafers in 2022, according to consultancy Rystad Energy.

