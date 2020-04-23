China's Ping An Insurance reports 43% Q1 profit fall hurt by coronavirus

Credit: REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd,, the country's largest insurer by market value, posted a 42.7% fall in first-quarter net profit as the outbreak of coronavirus disrupted its businesses.

Ping An said net profit fell to 26.063 billion yuan ($3.68 billion) in the January-March quarter from 45.52 billion a year earlier.

($1 = 7.0794 Chinese yuan renminbi)

