China's Ping An Insurance posts 48.9% rise in Q1 profit

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

April 26, 2023 — 05:49 am EDT

Written by Ziyi Tang and Engen Tham for Reuters ->

BEIJING, April 26 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd 601318.SS2318.HK saw a 48.9% rise in first-quarter net profit, China's largest insurer by market value reported on Wednesday.

Profit rose to 38.4 billion yuan ($5.55 billion) for the January-March quarter, it said in a filing.

($1 = 6.9242 Chinese yuan renminbi)

