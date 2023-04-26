China's Ping An Insurance posts 48.9% rise in Q1 profit

BEIJING, April 26 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd 601318.SS2318.HK saw a 48.9% rise in first-quarter net profit, China's largest insurer by market value reported on Wednesday.

Profit rose to 38.4 billion yuan ($5.55 billion) for the January-March quarter, it said in a filing.

($1 = 6.9242 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Ziyi Tang and Engen Tham, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Ziyi.Tang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.