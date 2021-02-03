China's Ping An Insurance posts 4.2% drop in 2020 profit, beats estimates

Contributors
Cheng Leng Reuters
Zhang Yan Reuters
Engen Tham Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd, China's largest insurer by market value, reported a 4.2% drop in annual net profit on Wednesday but beat analysts' forecasts.

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd 601318.SS, 2318.HK, China's largest insurer by market value, reported a 4.2% drop in annual net profit on Wednesday but beat analysts' forecasts.

Profit of 143.1 billion yuan ($22.16 billion) for the year ended December 31 was down from 149.4 billion, a statement filed to the Hong Kong stock exchange showed.

That topped the 133.5 billion average estimate by 24 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 6.4568 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Cheng Leng, Zhang Yan in Beijing and Engen Tham in Shanghai; editing by Himani Sarkar and Jason Neely)

((cheng.leng@thomsonreuters.com; +8610-5669-2129;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters