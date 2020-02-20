China's Ping An Insurance posts 39% rise in 2019 profit, misses estimates

Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd, China's largest insurer by market value, reported on Thursday a 39% increase in annual net profit but missed expectations.

Ping An, seen by regulators as the only Asian insurer of global stature, made a net profit of 149.4 billion yuan ($21.3 billion) in the year ended December 2019, versus a 107.4 billion yuan profit in 2018.

That compared with the 157.6 billion yuan Refinitiv-compiled SmartEstimate based on a survey with analysts.

The result comes as a coronavirus outbreak in China has caused widespread disruption to businesses and factory production, raising worries about the economic outlook as growth is expected slow sharply in the first quarter.

($1 = 7.0189 Chinese yuan renminbi)

