China's Ping An Insurance posts 19.6% fall in Q3 profit

Ping An posts 19.6% fall in Q3 net profit on-year

Retail customers up 1.5% at end-Sept

Asset management business posts 4.34 billion yuan losses

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Oct 27(Reuters) - Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd 601318.SS2318.HK posted a 19.6% annual drop in third-quarter net profit, the insurance giant reported on Friday.

The group posted a net profit of 17.73 billion yuan ($2.42 billion) according to a Reuters calculation, versus 22.06 billion yuan a year earlier.

For the nine months ended September, Ping An reported a 5.6% decline in its net profit from a year earlier.

"China's economic recovery still faced challenges in the third quarter of 2023," the group said in a filing. "Financial markets were significantly volatile."

The group's number of retail customers rose 1.5% from a year earlier to 229.93 million at the end of September, the filing showed.

The insurer reported 86.76 billion yuan in operating profits of its life and health insurance business in the first nine months, down 1.3% year-on-year.

($1 = 7.3176 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Engen Tham and Ziyi Tang; editing by Jason Neely and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

