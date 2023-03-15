China's Ping An Insurance posts 17.6% drop in 2022 profit

Credit: REUTERS/Jianan Yu

March 15, 2023 — 06:01 am EDT

Written by Ziyi Tang and Selena Li for Reuters ->

BEIJING/HONG KONG, March 15 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd 601318.SS2318.HK, China's largest insurer by market value, reported a 17.6% drop in its 2022 annual net profit on Wednesday.

Its profit of 83.8 billion yuan ($12.14 billion) for the year ended Dec. 31 was down from 101.6 billion yuan in 2021, a statement filed to the Hong Kong stock exchange showed.

($1 = 6.9020 Chinese yuan renminbi)

