China's Ping An Insurance files for dual counter trading on Hong Kong exchange

Credit: REUTERS/Bobby Yip

April 06, 2023 — 07:19 am EDT

Written by Roushni Nair for Reuters ->

April 6 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd 601318.SS, 2318.HK, China's largest insurer by market value, said on Thursday it has applied to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for a dual currency counter.

The addition of a Renminbi counter will enable investors to trade the company's shares in the yuan, in addition to the Hong Kong dollar.

