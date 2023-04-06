China's Ping An Insurance files for dual counter trading on Hong Kong exchange

April 6 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd 601318.SS, 2318.HK, China's largest insurer by market value, said on Thursday it has applied to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for a dual currency counter.

The addition of a Renminbi counter will enable investors to trade the company's shares in the yuan, in addition to the Hong Kong dollar.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

