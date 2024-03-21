China's Ping An Insurance 2023 net profit falls 22.8%

Ping An posts 22.8% year on year fall in 2023 net profit

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 21 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China's 601318.SS, 2318.HK net profit fell 22.8% year-on-year in 2023, the insurance giant said on Thursday, hit by a slowdown in its core insurance business in a tepid economy.

The group reported a net profit of 85.67 billion yuan ($11.90 billion) for last year, versus 111.01 billion yuan in 2022. The insurer revised results for 2022 due to changes in long-term investment return assumptions and accounting rules.

"China's economy and consumption growth still faced challenges as capital markets fluctuated significantly," the insurer said in a filing.

"(C)redit risk heightened, and risks in the real estate industry were still being mitigated," it said.

Operating profits at Ping An's life and health insurance business fell 3.2% to 105.07 billion yuan, while operating profits from property and casualty insurance fell 11.4%.

The number of retail customers rose 2.18% to 231.57 million.

The turbulence in China's stock market last year, coupled with declining interest rates, has also clouded the investment returns of insurance companies.

Despite capital market volatility, the insurer's insurance funds investment portfolio booked an investment yield of 3.6% last year, up 0.9 percentage points from 2022.

Its banking unit, Ping An Bank 000001.SZ, said its net profit increased 2.1% year-on-year to 46.5 billion yuan last year.

($1 = 7.1985 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Ziyi Tang and Engen Tham; Editing by Jan Harvey and Mark Potter)

