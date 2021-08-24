US Markets
China's Pinduoduo swings to quarterly profit on online shopping boost

Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Staff

Chinese e-commerce platform Pinduoduo Inc swung to a quarterly profit on Tuesday as people kept up their appetite for online shopping months after the easing of pandemic lockdowns.

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce platform Pinduoduo Inc PDD.O swung to a quarterly profit on Tuesday as people kept up their appetite for online shopping months after the easing of pandemic lockdowns.

Pinduoduo, since its founding in 2015, has grown to become a competitive player in China's booming e-commerce space through an approach that melds social media with online shopping to offer attractive discounts.

The company's strong results helped comfort investors at a time of tightening scrutiny by China on domestic tech firms on concerns over data privacy and anti-competitive behavior.

The interactive shopping platform posted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of 2.41 billion yuan, compared with a net loss of 899.3 million yuan a year ago.

Total revenue was 23.05 billion yuan ($3.56 billion) in the second quarter ended June 30, above a Refintiv-IBES estimate of 26.44 billion yuan.

($1 = 6.4770 Chinese yuan renminbi)

