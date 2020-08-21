China's Pinduoduo reports bigger operating loss
Recasts lede, adds share movement
Aug 21 (Reuters) - China's Pinduoduo Inc PDD.O reported a bigger operating loss on Friday, as the e-commerce company incurred higher costs to maintain its cloud services and call center operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S.-listed shares of the company fell nearly 13% to $84.78 in trading before the bell.
China, which currently has under a thousand active COVID-19 cases, has largely emerged out of coronavirus-induced lockdowns but demand is still picking up in many sectors.
The company's operating loss widened to 1.64 billion yuan from 1.49 billion yuan a year earlier.
Revenue surged about 67% to 12.19 billion yuan ($1.76 billion) in the second quarter ended June 30.
($1 = 6.9131 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Nilanjana Basu and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Sophie Yu in Beijing; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
((Nilanjana.Basu@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.