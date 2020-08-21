US Markets
PDD

China's Pinduoduo reports bigger operating loss

Contributors
Nilanjana Basu Reuters
Akanksha Rana Reuters
Sophie Yu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Aug 21 (Reuters) - China's Pinduoduo Inc PDD.O reported a bigger operating loss on Friday, as the e-commerce company incurred higher costs to maintain its cloud services and call center operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S.-listed shares of the company fell nearly 13% to $84.78 in trading before the bell.

China, which currently has under a thousand active COVID-19 cases, has largely emerged out of coronavirus-induced lockdowns but demand is still picking up in many sectors.

The company's operating loss widened to 1.64 billion yuan from 1.49 billion yuan a year earlier.

Revenue surged about 67% to 12.19 billion yuan ($1.76 billion) in the second quarter ended June 30.

($1 = 6.9131 Chinese yuan renminbi)

