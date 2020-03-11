US Markets

China's Pinduoduo reports 91% jump in quarterly revenue

Contributors
Akanksha Rana Reuters
Sophie Yu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

China's Pinduoduo Inc reported a 91% jump in its fourth-quarter revenue on Wednesday, helped by higher demand for its online marketplace services.

March 11 (Reuters) - China's Pinduoduo Inc PDD.Oreported a 91% jump in its fourth-quarter revenue on Wednesday, helped by higher demandfor its online marketplace services.

The e-commerce company said total revenue rose to 10.79 billion yuan ($1.55 billion) in the three months ended Dec. 31, from 5.65 billion yuan a year earlier.

($1 = 6.9494 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Sophie Yu in Beijing; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: DailyNDX (Feb 26) Volatile Session for Nasdaq-100 as Investors Weigh Coronavirus Impact

February 26, 2020 NDX review with Jill Malandrino.

Feb 27, 2020

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular