China's Pinduoduo reports 91% jump in quarterly revenue

March 11 (Reuters) - China's Pinduoduo Inc PDD.Oreported a 91% jump in its fourth-quarter revenue on Wednesday, helped by higher demandfor its online marketplace services.

The e-commerce company said total revenue rose to 10.79 billion yuan ($1.55 billion) in the three months ended Dec. 31, from 5.65 billion yuan a year earlier.

($1 = 6.9494 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Sophie Yu in Beijing; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

