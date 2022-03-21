PDD

China's Pinduoduo misses quarterly revenue estimates

Tiyashi Datta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Chinese e-commerce platform Pinduoduo Inc on Monday reported quarterly revenue that missed Wall Street estimates, as it battles fierce competition from Alibaba and JD.com in the rapidly growing online shopping space.

Total revenue was 27.23 billion yuan ($4.29 billion) in the fourth quarter, compared to estimates of 30.10 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 6.3547 Chinese yuan renminbi)

