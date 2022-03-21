China's Pinduoduo misses quarterly revenue estimates

March 21 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce platform Pinduoduo Inc PDD.O on Monday reported quarterly revenue that missed Wall Street estimates, as it battles fierce competition from Alibaba BABA.N and JD.com JD.O in the rapidly growing online shopping space.

Total revenue was 27.23 billion yuan ($4.29 billion) in the fourth quarter, compared to estimates of 30.10 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 6.3547 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

