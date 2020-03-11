China's Pinduoduo falls short of revenue estimates, shares fall

Adds segment wise revenue, compares with estimates, shares

March 11 (Reuters) - China's Pinduoduo Inc PDD.O fell short of analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as the e-commerce company battled rivals such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N and JD.com Inc JD.O, sending its shares down 3%.

Founded in 2015, Pinduoduo is especially popular with people in China's lower-tier cities and offers discounts on many products ranging from electronics to groceries.

However, the company is under pressure as established players including Alibaba's Taobao and JD are now looking to muscle into its rural stronghold.

The results come as Chinese companies grapple with the coronavirus outbreak that has crippled economic activity in the world's second largest economy.

"Since the coronavirus outbreak, we have directed the resources of our ecosystem to support frontline relief efforts, stabilize prices of necessities, and help with the recovery of our merchants and business partners," Chief Executive Officer Zheng Huang said in a statement.

While sales of big ticket items in China have been hard hit, e-commerce companies saw a surge in activity as hundreds of millions of Chinese forced to stay at home by government curbs shopped online to stave off boredom, Reuters reported last month.

The e-commerce company said total revenue nearly doubled to 10.79 billion yuan ($1.55 billion) in the three months ended Dec. 31, but fell short of the average analyst estimate of 10.93 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Sales from Pinduoduo's online marketing services segment, which includes ad placements, rose 91% at 9.69 billion yuan.

($1 = 6.9494 Chinese yuan renminbi)

