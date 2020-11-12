US Markets
China's Pinduoduo beats quarterly revenue estimates, shares rise

Eva Mathews Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce platform Pinduoduo Inc PDD.O reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by strong demand as the domestic economy began to show signs of a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S.-listed shares of the company jumped 17% in premarket trading.

Online retailers have largely benefited since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, as individuals stay home and purchase everything from groceries to electric appliances off e-commerce platforms like Alibaba BABA.N, Pinduoduo and JD.com JD.O.

Pinduoduo's revenue jumped 89% to 14.21 billion yuan ($2.15 billion) in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, beating analysts' estimates of 12.34 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company reported a 12-month gross merchandise volume (GMV) of 1.5 trillion yuan, a metric that indicates sales growth. This was up 73% from last year.

The average monthly active users of the platform rose by 50% to 643.4 million during the quarter, while active buyers rose 36% to 731.3 million.

($1 = 6.6188 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Maju Samuel)

