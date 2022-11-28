PDD

China's Pinduoduo beats quarterly revenue estimates

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

November 28, 2022 — 06:32 am EST

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

Nov 28 (Reuters) - China's Pinduoduo Inc PDD.O beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Monday, helped by COVID-related lockdowns in the country that forced consumers to shop online.

The company booked revenue of 35.50 billion yuan ($4.99 billion) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with estimates of 30.94 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 7.19 Chinese yuan renminbi)

