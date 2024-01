BEIJING, Jan 26 (Reuters) - China's pig herd at the end of 2023 fell 4.1% from a year ago to 434.22 million heads, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

Sow herd fell 5.7% from a year ago to 41.42 million heads.

