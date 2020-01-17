China's Phoenix Tree Holdings prices downsized US IPO below range at $13.50

Phoenix Tree Holdings, which renovates and sub-leases apartments in Chinese cities, raised $130 million by offering 9.6 million ADSs (down from 10.6 million) at $13.50, below the range of $14.50 to $16.50. It originally filed to raise $164 million. Insiders had indicated on $75 million of the IPO, and a strategic investor indicated on $25 million. Operating under the name Danke, the company plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol DNK. Citi, Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan acted as lead managers on the deal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.