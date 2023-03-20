PDD

China's PDD misses revenue estimates on weak consumer spending

March 20, 2023 — 06:39 am EDT

Written by Chavi Mehta for Reuters ->

Adds background, share movement

March 20 (Reuters) - China's PDD Holdings Inc PDD.O missed Wall Street's estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Monday as a rise in COVID-19 cases in the country curtailed consumer spending.

U.S.-listed shares of the Chinese company fell 7% in premarket trading.

A resurgence in COVID-19 cases in China hurt e-commerce giants including JD.com JD.O, which warned in March that consumer confidence will take time to rebuild amid economic uncertainties.

China's total retail sales contracted 1.8% in December, while its economy posted one of the worst growth rates in nearly half a century in 2022, expanding just 3%. Moreover, intense discounting campaigns by peers have also intensified competition for PDD.

PDD booked revenue of 39.82 billion yuan ($5.79 billion) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with estimates of 41.01 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue from merchandise sales fell 29% during the quarter.

($1 = 6.8799 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PDD
JD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.