China's PDD misses revenue estimates on weak consumer spending

March 20 (Reuters) - China's PDD Holdings Inc PDD.O missed Wall Street's estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Monday as a rise in COVID-19 cases in the country curtailed consumer spending.

U.S.-listed shares of the Chinese company fell 7% in premarket trading.

A resurgence in COVID-19 cases in China hurt e-commerce giants including JD.com JD.O, which warned in March that consumer confidence will take time to rebuild amid economic uncertainties.

China's total retail sales contracted 1.8% in December, while its economy posted one of the worst growth rates in nearly half a century in 2022, expanding just 3%. Moreover, intense discounting campaigns by peers have also intensified competition for PDD.

PDD booked revenue of 39.82 billion yuan ($5.79 billion) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with estimates of 41.01 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue from merchandise sales fell 29% during the quarter.

($1 = 6.8799 Chinese yuan renminbi)

