China’s PBOC showdown will force Xi to pick sides

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - President Xi Jinping may be forced to pick a side in the battle against bad debt. Anti-corruption inspectors are poking around the People’s Bank of China, according to a media report, as a concerted attack on the institution’s deleveraging campaign gains momentum.

Officials, per anonymous sources quoted in the Wall Street Journal https://www.wsj.com/articles/beijing-reins-in-chinas-central-bank-11638981078?st=ramorq2v9giq80g&reflink=desktopwebshare_twitter, are bothered by alleged moves toward “independence” by the central bank. The PBOC has grown more powerful, but it has never been free to set rates the way the U.S. Federal Reserve Board or the Bank of England are. Even so, the presence of disciplinary watchdogs in a bastion of pro-market reformists looks alarming for their supporters.

Technocrats Guo Shuqing and Yi Gang, party secretary and governor of the PBOC respectively, were given wide latitude to reduce systemic financial risks as duff loans reached an estimated $1.5 trillion and household debt soared. They have played hard ball, holding interest rates relatively high throughout the pandemic, locking highly indebted companies out of domestic credit markets and suppressing shadow banking.

This made many investors and bureaucrats understandably cranky. Chinese equity indexes are some of the world’s worst performers this year. Local governments hate what austerity does to their balance sheets. The Ministry of Finance is unhappy because it foists the burden of preserving employment onto the fiscal side. But Xi’s support of deleveraging, in particular for real estate, appeared ironclad.

However, the latest suppression of the property sector, which drives up to a third of China’s economic activity, has destabilised markets and swollen the ranks of PBOC’s enemies. At the same time Beijing’s confidence that it has weathered the worst of the pandemic is wearing thin; top officials may have pressured the central bank to cut banks’ reserve requirement ratios on Monday. They might order the PBOC to drop benchmark rates next, which would take the heat off a long-running yuan rally, or ease other credit curbs.

Shares in debt-sodden developer China Evergrande popped as much as 4% on Thursday morning and benchmark CSI300 rose. If Xi doesn’t have his central bankers’ back anymore, economic rebalancing may get put on hold for now.

- Inspectors from China’s anti-corruption agency have visited the People’s Bank of China in “recent weeks”, the Wall Street Journal reported on Dec. 8, citing unnamed sources. The focus on the inspections is whether the PBOC had sought to become independent from the Chinese Communist Party’s control and also whether it mishandled financial risks relating to China Evergrande Group and Ant, the report added.

