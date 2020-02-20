China's passenger car sales tumble 92% in first half of Feb due to virus outbreak

Contributors
Yilei Sun Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA DAILY

Retail sales of China's passenger car crumbled 92% on an annual basis in the first 16 days of February, according to China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), as the coronavirus outbreak slammed the brakes on businesses across the country.

BEIJING, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Retail sales of China's passenger car crumbled 92% on an annual basis in the first 16 days of February, according to China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), as the coronavirus outbreak slammed the brakes on businesses across the country.

China's passenger vehicle sales recorded 4,909 units in the first 16 days, down from 59,930 vehicles a year earlier, data from CPCA showed.

"Very few dealerships are opening in the first weeks of February and they have very little customer traffic," it said.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters