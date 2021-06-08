China's passenger car sales in May rise 1% from year earlier

US Markets
China's passenger vehicle sales in May rose 1.1% to 1.66 million cars from a year earlier, according to data from China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) on Tuesday.

Tesla Inc TSLA.O sold 33,463 China-made electric cars, including exports, CPCA said.

[ EV sales in China]https://tmsnrt.rs/34JjMI1

