China's overnight repo rate falls to new low after cash injection

SHANGHAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - China's key money rate fell to a record low on Friday after the central bank stepped up its liquidity support to help banks tide over the year-end rush for cash.

The volume-weighted average price of the overnight repurchase rate, or repo, in the interbank market CN1DRP=CFXS last traded at 0.5527% as of 0331 GMT, down about 15 basis points from the previous close.

"The central bank is sparing no effort to ensure a smooth year-end," a trader at a Chinese bank said.

Many economists and analysts said Beijing's move to ease containment measures could put downside pressure on the economy in the near term and expect the central bank to keep cash conditions abundant to cushion the shock.

"As a result, the growth in 4Q22-1Q23 could be subdued, but the economy is likely to rebound strongly afterwards."

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) pledged to pay greater attention to various tasks at the year-end and early next year.

The central bank has used various monetary policy tools recently to increase liquidity injections to "meet market demand in a timely manner, while maintaining reasonable year-end liquidity and promoting smooth operations of the financial markets," the PBOC said in an online statement.

The PBOC injected a net 704 billion yuan ($100.76 billion) via open market operations this week, the biggest weekly cash injection since late October, to ensure ample liquidity. CN/MMT

($1 = 6.9871 Chinese yuan)

