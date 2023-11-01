China's onshore yuan steady as dollar softens, offshore yuan firms

SHANGHAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - China's yuan held steady on Thursday, while its offshore counterpart firmed against a softening U.S. dollar, as investors bet the widening of bond yields between China and the U.S. may come to an end after the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

Overnight, the Fed kept policy rate unchanged, while markets thought the Fed Chair was not quite as hawkish as he might have been, reducing the odds on further rate hikes.

The global dollar index .DXY fell to 106.341 from the previous close of 106.884.

The yield gap between 10-year China government bond CN10YT=RR and U.S. treasury US10YT=RR narrowed 15 basis points (bps) to 202 bps on Thursday.

Prior to the market's opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1797 per U.S. dollar, weakest level since October 16.

The PBOC is using the broad dollar softness to readjust the fix back towards market rates, UBS analysts said.

The spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.3123 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.3176 at midday, only 3 pips weaker than the previous late session close and 1.92% away from the midpoint.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 strengthened in line with the broad U.S. dollar move, Maybank analysts said.

The offshore yuan was trading 96 pips from the onshore spot at 7.3272 per dollar, 38 pips firmer than Wednesday's close of 7.3310.

The yuan market at 0256 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.1797

7.1778

-0.03%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.3176

7.3173

0.00%

Divergence from midpoint*

1.92%

Spot change YTD

-5.71%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

13.10%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 0.0 Dollar index 106.341 106.884 -0.5 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.3272 -0.13% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.127 0.74% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom) ((Li.Gu@thomsonreuters.com))

