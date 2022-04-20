China's oil giant CNOOC surges in its Shanghai debut

SHANGHAI, April 21 (Reuters) - Chinese oil giant CNOOC Ltd 600938.SS surged 44% in its Shanghai debut on Thursday, after raising 28.08 billion yuan ($4.41 billion) in China's 11th-biggest public stock offering.

The stock started trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange at 12.96 yuan, 20% higher than the offering price of 10.8 yuan.

(Reporting by Jason Xue and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Jason.Xue@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.