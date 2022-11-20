China's October refined metal, scrap and ore imports, alumina exports

Repeats story with no changes to text

BEIJING, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The table below shows China's main refined metal, scrap and ore imports in October, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs on Sunday.

Import figures are in tonnes, with percentage changes calculated by Reuters based on customs data for the prior month and year-earlier period.

Meanwhile, China exported 51,817 tonnes of alumina to Russia last month, surging 286.87% from the 180 tonnes shipped there a year ago.

China's rising exports to Russia came after Australia in March imposed an export ban on alumina and aluminium ores to Russia as part of Western-led sanctions against Moscow.

Commodity

October-22

m/m pct chg

y/y pct chg

Copper cathodes

248,922

-28.98

-6.07

Copper concentrate

1,868,751

-17.80

3.99

Primary aluminium

67,444

4.27

-51.78

Alumina

250,732

0.77

14.26

Bauxite

8,975,430

9.27

-5.87

Refined nickel

11,952

24.77

-65.32

Nickel ore

4739462

0.47

5.89

Nickel pig iron

537,048

-16.85

79.56

Refined zinc

1,007

-77.55

-97.54

Zinc concentrate

393,607

0.78

23.93

Refined lead

149

144.26

15,229.22

Lead concentrate

59,594

-31.62

-45.89

Refined tin

3,512

21.86

387.10

Tin concentrate

11,284

-29.76

-43.11

Copper scrap

112,857

-32.42

-15.15

Aluminium scrap

150,866

-6.84

74.89

Steel scrap

85,199

31.65

617.28

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

