China's October refined metal, scrap and ore imports, alumina exports

BEIJING, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The table below shows China's main refined metal, scrap and ore imports in October, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs on Sunday.
Import figures are in tonnes, with percentage changes calculated by Reuters based on customs data for the prior month and year-earlier period.
Meanwhile, China exported 51,817 tonnes of alumina to Russia last month, surging 286.87% from the 180 tonnes shipped there a year ago.
China's rising exports to Russia came after Australia in March imposed an export ban on alumina and aluminium ores to Russia as part of Western-led sanctions against Moscow.
Commodity
October-22
m/m pct chg
y/y pct chg
Copper cathodes
248,922
-28.98
-6.07
Copper concentrate
1,868,751
-17.80
3.99
Primary aluminium
67,444
4.27
-51.78
Alumina
250,732
0.77
14.26
Bauxite
8,975,430
9.27
-5.87
Refined nickel
11,952
24.77
-65.32
Nickel ore
4739462
0.47
5.89
Nickel pig iron
537,048
-16.85
79.56
Refined zinc
1,007
-77.55
-97.54
Zinc concentrate
393,607
0.78
23.93
Refined lead
149
144.26
15,229.22
Lead concentrate
59,594
-31.62
-45.89
Refined tin
3,512
21.86
387.10
Tin concentrate
11,284
-29.76
-43.11
Copper scrap
112,857
-32.42
-15.15
Aluminium scrap
150,866
-6.84
74.89
Steel scrap
85,199
31.65
617.28
(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton)
((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))
