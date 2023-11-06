News & Insights

China's October coal imports fall 14.6% on record coal stocks

November 06, 2023 — 10:24 pm EST

Written by Colleen Howe for Reuters

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China's coal imports totalled 35.99 million metric tons in October, down 14.6% from 42.14 million tons in September, as high stocks moderated buying from utilities, figures from the General Administration of Customs showedon Tuesday.

A National Energy Administration (NEA) official told a press conference last week that power plant stocks were at record highs of around 200 million tons.

That means most power generators don't need to add to their stockpiles at the moment, Li Xuegang, Vice Chairman of the Coal Transportation and Distribution Association Vice Chairman (CCTD), an industry association, told a briefing last week.

Total coal imports in the first 10 months of the year stood at 383.64 million metric tons, up 66.8% from the same period of 2022.

Su Haipeng, a CCTD analyst, said China's coal imports could reach a record 460 million tons for the full year.

Some regions of China could see power shortages this winter, NEA spokesperson Zhang Xing told the press briefing. That could support coal demand this winter, according to Li.

