China's Oct rare earth exports at highest in seven months

China's rare earth exports rose 10% in October from the previous month to stand at their highest since March, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Sunday.

Exports of the group of 17 minerals from the world's biggest producer of rare earths were 4,330.4 tonnes last month, up from 3,920.2 tonnes in September.

The figure was also an increase of 89% from October 2020, when overseas demand was still subdued amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Exports in the first 10 months of 2021 were up 39.4% on the year at 39,967.7 tonnes.

