China's Oct pig herd grows 26.9%, sow herd up 31.5% yr/yr

SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - China's pig herd grew 26.9% in October from a year earlier and its sow herd rose by 31.5%, the ministry of agriculture said on Monday, extending strong rebounds in the previous few months after large numbers of pigs were killed by the African swine fever.

Pork supplies improved as a result, with meat prices declining since October, the ministry said.

Wholesale pork prices in the second week of November were quoted at 46.47 yuan ($7.06) per kilogram, down over 20% compared to the highs in February, the ministry said.

China, the world's top producer of hogs and pork, saw its pork output fall to its lowest level in 16 years last year after African swine fever swept through farms nationwide from 2018 onwards.

After Beijing called last September for an urgent rebuilding of pork supplies, producers have poured billions of yuan into new farms, triggering a rapid rebound.

($1 = 6.5820 Chinese yuan renminbi)

