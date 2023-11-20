China's Oct germanium exports rise, but export restrictions limit gains

BEIJING, Nov 20 (Reuters) - China's exports of gallium and germanium products picked up in October, customs data showed on Monday, although volumes are still well below year-ago levels due to restrictions on exports introduced in August.

China exported 648 kilograms of wrought and unwrought germanium products last month, versus 1 kilogram in September, and 2.41 tons in October 2022.

Under the customs code for "germanium oxides and zirconium dioxide", the data showed exports of 1,163 tons in October, versus 1,420 tons in September.

It was not possible to verify if the shipments were made up of only zirconium dioxide or also included some germanium oxide.

China last month also exported 100 kilograms of wrought gallium products and 150 kilograms of unwrought gallium products, respectively, versus no exports in August and September due to the restrictions.

China exported a total of 3.25 tons of wrought and unwrought gallium products in October 2022.

China introduced restrictions on exports of eight gallium and six germanium products on Aug. 1, the latest salvo in an escalating war between Beijing and Washington over access to materials used in making high-tech microchips.

Exporters of germanium and gallium products now need to obtain an export licence for dual-use items and technologies, meaning those with potential military and civilian applications.

November exports for both niche metals-related products are expected to improve further with more companies obtaining permits in October and November, three Chinese traders said.

"We secured a permit in early November and just arranged the shipment," said one trader.

China's exports of wrought and unwrought germanium totaled 37.3 tons in the first ten months of 2023, up 32.4% on the year, while shipments of wrought and unwrought gallium products plunged 56.8% on the year to 36.2 tons over the same period.

