China's Oct gasoline exports hit record level on domestic fuel surplus

BEIJING, Nov 23 (Reuters) - China's gasoline exports in October more than doubled from a year ago to a record as refiners' increasing processing runs created a fuel surplus in the domestic market, spurring overseas sales.

Gasoline shipments were 1.73 million tonnes last month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Saturday. That compares to 1.67 million tonnes in September and 650,000 tonnes in October 2018.

Diesel exports fell to 1.19 million tonnes from 1.48 million tonnes in September.

"Fuel demand would be under pressure in the domestic market amid a slowing economy. Meanwhile, crude throughput is expected to stay at a relatively high level in the coming months, which would encourage refineries to seek buyers from other markets," said Wang Zhao, an analyst at China Sublime Information, ahead of the data release.

China's crude runs rose to 13.62 million barrels per day (bpd) in October, just below the record of 13.75 million bpd in September, as new large-scale refiners ramped up their operations.

Jet kerosene shipments were 1.58 million tonnes last month, up from 1.5 million tonnes in September and 1.19 million tonnes last year.

Imports of liquefied natural gas fell 11.5% to 4.04 million tonnes in October, dampened by the slowing economy and easing coal reduction process in northern China.

Below is the latest customs data on fuel exports in million tonnes and imports of liquefied natural gas, or LNG, in million tonnes.

Exports

Month

Year-to-date

Products

October

y/y % change

Jan-Oct

y/y % change

Gasoline

1.73

168.4

12.8

16.7

Diesel

1.19

-17.7

17.54

11.5

Jet Kerosene

1.58

32.6

14.08

21.5

Imports

LNG

4.04

-11.5

47.4

14.1

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Cate Cadell; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((muyu.xu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692117;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.