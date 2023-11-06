News & Insights

China's Oct exports down 6.4%, imports grow 3.0%

Credit: REUTERS/China Stringer Network

November 06, 2023 — 10:01 pm EST

Written by Joe Cash. for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China's exports shrank 6.4% in October from a year earlier, while imports grew 3.0%, customs data showed on Tuesday.

A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a 3.3% decline in exports and a 4.8% drop in imports.

Recent indicators suggest the flurry of policy measures introduced since June is helping bolster a tentative recovery, although a protracted property crisis and soft global demand remain major headwinds.

(Reporting by Joe Cash. Editing by Sam Holmes)

((Joe.Cash@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.