China's Oct exports down 6.4%, imports grow 3.0%

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China's exports shrank 6.4% in October from a year earlier, while imports grew 3.0%, customs data showed on Tuesday.

A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a 3.3% decline in exports and a 4.8% drop in imports.

Recent indicators suggest the flurry of policy measures introduced since June is helping bolster a tentative recovery, although a protracted property crisis and soft global demand remain major headwinds.

(Reporting by Joe Cash. Editing by Sam Holmes)

