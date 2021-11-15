China's Oct daily crude steel output plunges to nearly 4-year low

BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China's daily crude steel output fell 6.1% in October from a month earlier, hitting the lowest level since December 2017, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the statistics bureau on Monday.

For the month, the world's top steel producer made 71.58 million tonnes of the metal, falling 2.9% from September and down 23.3% from same month a year earlier, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

That sent daily crude steel output to 2.3 million tonnes in October.

In the first 10 months of the year, China churned out 877.05 million tonnes of steel, down 0.7% from same period a year ago, according to the NBS.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Kim Coghill)

