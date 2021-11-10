China's Oct copper output dips m/m on power rationing - Antaike

Adds detail on lead production

Nov 10 (Reuters) - China's October copper cathode output from major smelters fell 2.2% from a month earlier due to power curbs and raw material supply disruptions, state-backed research house Antaike said.

Production at 22 smelters surveyed by Antaike, accounting for more than 80% of China's total capacity, stood at 752,000 tonnes last month, down from a revised September output of 768,900 tonnes. It was up 1.8% from a year earlier.

"October power supply tightness in some regions was relatively severe," the research house said in a statement late on Tuesday, adding that port congestion and insufficient shipping capacity had led to a delay in supplies of raw material such as copper concentrate and scrap.

However, with smelter maintenance gradually easing in November and power supplies recovering, Antaike expected copper output this month to rise to around 780,000 tonnes.

Separately, Antaike said China's lead and zinc output in October also decreased from the previous month due to electricity curbs and energy consumption controls.

The 51 zinc smelters surveyed produced 441,000 tonnes of the metal in October, down 14,000 tonnes from September but up 9.2% year-on-year, said Antaike, forecasting that zinc output will rise by 11,000 tonnes in November to 452,000 tonnes.

Refined lead output from major producers last month was 381,000 tonnes, down 2.3% from the previous month and down 6.1% year-on-year, Antaike said, as a number of large smelters began overhauls and those in Henan, Hunan, Jiangxi and Shandong cut back significantly due to the power restrictions.

Antaike sees the curbs easing this month, however, taking November output up to around 400,000 tonnes.

(Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin, Kirsten Donovan)

((min.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; (8610) 5669-2105;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.