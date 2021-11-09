China's Oct copper output dips m/m on power rationing - Antaike

Nov 10 (Reuters) - China's October copper cathode output from major smelters fell 2.2% from a month earlier due to power curbs and raw material supply disruptions, state-backed research house Antaike said.

Production at 22 smelters surveyed by Antaike, accounting for more than 80% of China's total capacity, stood at 752,000 tonnes last month, down from a revised September output of 768,900 tonnes. It was up 1.8% from a year earlier.

"October power supply tightness in some regions was relatively severe," the research house said in a statement late Tuesday, adding that port congestion and insufficient shipping capacity had led to a delay in raw material supplies such as copper concentrate and scrap.

However, with smelter maintenance gradually easing in November and power supplies recovering, Antaike expected copper output this month to rise to around 780,000 tonnes.

For the first 10 months of the year, surveyed companies produced 7.65 million tonnes of copper cathode, up 9.18% on an annual basis.

Separately, Antaike said 51 zinc smelters in China made 441,000 tonnes of the metal in October, down 14,000 tonnes from September but up 9.2% year-on-year.

Zinc output was also hit by electricity curbs and energy consumption controls in regions such as Inner Mongolia, Hunan, Guangxi, Henan and Shaanxi, it said.

China's Jan-Oct zinc production at the surveyed companies rose 3.2% from same period a year earlier to 4.47 million tonnes, it said.

The research house said zinc inventory at major smelters has increased slightly so far this month compared with early October, and most companies that have maintained normal production are accumulating stockpiles.

Antaike forecast zinc output to rise by 11,000 tonnes in November to 452,000 tonnes.

